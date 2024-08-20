Paul McCartney Insisted Snoop Dogg Keep Smoking When They Met

Rapper Snoop Dogg has recounted the memorable moment he met Paul McCartney.

“I did a little concert for somebody in Hollywood,” Snoop recalled during a recent interview with Complex (watch below). “Paul McCartney was there. So I’d never met him before, but I’m a fucking fan of the Beatles.”

Despite having friends in common, including Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, Snoop and Macca had never talked. Perhaps that’s why the rapper was so shocked by what he heard next.

“I’m in the back smoking and they’re like, ‘Sir Paul would like to meet you,’” Snoop recalled. “So I’m like, ‘Oh, for real? Hold on.'”

Excited to come face-to-face with one of his idols, the hip-hop star went to extinguish his blunt. To Snoop's surprise, McCartney stopped him..

“[He] walks in the room like, ‘Don’t put that down,'” the rapper recalled. “He gave me a hug and he meet me, and it’s like, ‘Fuck. Paul McCartney knows who the fuck Snoop Dogg is!'”

'F--- Snoop Dogg. This Is Paul McCartney'

When interviewer Jillian Superstar pointed out that Snoop Dogg is certainly a legend in his own right, the rapper was adamant. “No, you’re not listening to me. Fuck who Snoop Dogg is. This is Paul McCartney. He knows who I am. That’s the experience that I love, is when the people that you respect respect you.”

McCartney has dabbled in hip-hop, most memorably teaming with Kanye West and Rihanna on the 2015 single "FourFiveSeconds." Asked if he’d ever consider doing a collaboration with the former Beatle, Snoop responded immediately.

“Fuck yes, in a heartbeat," the rapper declared. "'Ebony and Ivory'? What, 'The Girl Is Mine'? What you want to do?”