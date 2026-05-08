Paul McCartney has released a new song recorded with Ringo Starr called "Home to Us," marking the first time the two Beatles have ever made a proper duet.

It's from McCartney's upcoming album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which will be released on May 29.

You can listen to "Home to Us" below.

The Recording Process

According to McCartney himself, "Home to Us" was written specifically with Starr in mind. At first, McCartney invited Starr to the studio to play drums on some other material, but after discussing with producer Andrew Watt, a whole new song was created about the two former Beatles' upbringing in working class Liverpool.

"In writing the song I’m talking about where we came from," McCartney recently explained at an exclusive listening event held in Los Angeles. "In common with a lot of people, you come from nothing and you build yourself up. Ringo was from the Dingle [a neighborhood in Liverpool], and that was well hard. He said he used to get mugged coming home, because he worked. Even though it was crazy, it was home to us."

READ MORE: The 15 Best Paul McCartney Songs From the 21st Century

McCartney then sent the track to Starr, who returned a version with only a few added lines to the chorus, leading McCartney to think perhaps the drummer didn't care for the song.

"I rang him and he said he thought I only wanted him to sing one or two lines, and I said I’d love to hear him sing the whole thing," McCartney explained. "So we took my first line, Ringo's second line, and then we had a duet. We’d never done that before. Then we wanted some backing vocals and I had the idea it would be nice to hear girls. Chrissie Hynde [of the Pretenders] said she’d do it, and Sharleen Spiteri, they’re mates. So they did it."