Watch Paul McCartney Jam With Jack White and St. Vincent

Paul McCartney got a little help from his friends on Sunday when he closed his headlining performance at the Corona Capital festival with an all-star rendition of “The End” featuring Jack White and St. Vincent.

All three artists performed separately at the weekend-long festival, which took place at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. St. Vincent — who previously collaborated with McCartney on his 2021 remix album McCartney III Imagined — joined the former Beatle earlier in his 29-song set for a rousing rendition of “Get Back,” then returned to the stage for “The End.” The show-closing performance featured a five-way guitar jam between McCartney, White, St. Vincent and McCartney’s touring guitarists Rusty Anderson and Brian Ray, with McCartney pointing at each musician to signal their turn to take a solo.

You can watch performances of “The End” and “Get Back” below.

Paul McCartney, St. Vincent and Jack White's Current Album and Tour Plans

McCartney is in the middle of his globe-trotting Got Back tour, which launched its 2024 leg on Oct. 1 in Montevideo, Uruguay. He'll head to Europe in early December and play shows in France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

St. Vincent, meanwhile, just released Todos Nacen Gritando, a Spanish-language version of her most recent album, All Born Screaming. The Texas-raised musician called the project a “tribute” to the fans she encountered while touring Latin America and Spain. “These crowds were united in their passion — singing every word to every song in perfect English,” she told Variety. “It was truly inspiring. Eventually, I asked myself: If they can sing along in a second or third language, why can’t I meet them halfway?”

White is also just a few months removed from the guerilla-style release of his latest album, No Name, which he quietly slipped into Third Man Records shoppers’ bags back in July. The rock giant has been playing last-minute club shows across the United States in support of the album, and he’ll embark on a proper world tour next month, beginning in Hong Kong.

Watch Paul McCartney, Jack White and St. Vincent Play 'The End' in Mexico City

Watch Paul McCartney and St. Vincent Play 'Get Back' in Mexico City