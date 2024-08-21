Watch Paul McCartney Cover Neil Young in Surprise Club Appearance

Paul McCartney leaped on stage last night during a Hamptons performance by Rolling Stones producer Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and former Bob Dylan/Hall and Oates guitarist G.E. Smith. Watch fan-shot clip below.

The former Beatles star has long owned a home in the area. They did a ragged update of "I Saw Her Standing There" at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, but not before a raucous rendition of Neal Young's "Rockin' in the Free World." (The Instagram video compilation has the songs in reverse order.) Singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, Watt's girlfriend, sang along on the Young track.

Watt intersected with McCartney during sessions for the Rolling Stones' 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, when McCartney appeared on "Bite My Head Off." Watt has also worked with Ozzy Osborne, Pearl Jam and Iggy Pop. Next up? Yahoo! hints that Watt "will reportedly be involved in an upcoming McCartney album project – although details remain scant."

In the meantime, McCartney is headed back out on the road. The next round of dates begins on Oct. 1 in Uruguay and continue across South America through mid-November. European and U.K. shows then kick off on Dec. 4 in Paris. These dates continue until Dec. 19 at the O2 in London.

The previously unreleased Wings live performance One Hand Clapping is also coming to theaters. The set was recorded in 1974 at Abbey Road Studiost, but went unreleased. After being widely bootlegged, One Hand Clapping finally appeared in album form last summer. The accompanying film, originally shot on videotape, has been restored at 4K. It's set to premiere on Sept. 26.

