Paul McCartney Becomes First British Billionaire Musician

Paul McCartney has broken a lot of records in his six-decade career, and he recently did it again, becoming the first billionaire musician in the U.K.

McCartney's name appeared in the 2024 edition of The Sunday Times Rich List, which placed him at number 165 alongside his wife, Nancy. According to the list, the Beatles legend's net worth is a whopping £1billion, which equates to approximately $1.27 billion.

The list also noted that McCartney's wealth has increased by £50 million in the last year alone, possibly due to things like the release of the Beatles "final" song, "Now and Then," in 2023, and Beyonce's covering of "Blackbird" on her newest album, Cowboy Carter.

For reference, Ringo Starr's net worth is reportedly $350 million, making him one of the richest drummers in the world. He has also appeared on the The Sunday Times Rich List in previous years.

Paul McCartney's Current Projects

McCartney is not currently on tour, but he does have some other projects happening. The restored version of Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 film Let It Be will launch on Disney+ on May 8. It was refurbished by Peter Jackson, director of the 2021 miniseries The Beatles: Get Back.

In New York City, a new exhibit, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, has opened at the Brooklyn Museum, featuring over 250 of McCartney's own photographs, pulled from his archives.