Paul McCartney played his first of two consecutive shows at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on Friday, marking his first live performances since wrapping his Got Back Tour in November.

You can see the set list and video from the performance below.

READ MORE: The 15 Best Paul McCartney Songs From the 21st Century

What Did Paul McCartney Play at the Fonda Theatre?

The former Beatle's 23-song marathon was a truncated version of his 2025 set list. McCartney opened with "Help!," which he hadn't played since 1990 prior to last year. He alternated between Beatles, Wings and solo hits, doling out classics such as "Got to Get You Into My Life," "Let Me Roll It," "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five," "Blackbird," "Let It Be" and "Hey Jude."

As per usual, McCartney ended the show with a three-song encore of "Golden Slumbers," "Carry That Weight" and "The End," which conclude the Abbey Road side two medley.

READ MORE: Beatles Albums Ranked

What to Expect From Paul McCartney's New Album

Notably, McCartney did not play his brand-new single, "Days We Left Behind," which he released this week in conjunction with the announcement of his upcoming album The Boys of Dungeon Lane. The Andrew Watt-produced LP will arrive on May 29, marking his first studio effort since 2020's McCartney III.

"This is very much a memory song for me," McCartney said of the wistful new single. "The album title, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, comes from a lyric in this track. I was thinking just that, about the days I left behind and I do often wonder if I’m just writing about the past but then I think how can you write about anything else?"

Watch Paul McCartney Play 'Golden Slumbers' / 'Carry That Weight' / 'The End' at the Fonda Theatre

Paul McCartney - March 27, 2026, Los Angeles Set List

1. "Help!"

2. "Coming Up"

3. "Got to Get You Into My Life"

4. "Let Me Roll It"

5. "Getting Better"

6. "Let 'Em In"

7. "My Valentine"

8. "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five"

9. "I've Just Seen a Face"

10. "Every Night"

11. "Love Me Do"

12. "Blackbird"

13. "Now and Then"

14. "Lady Madonna"

15. "Flaming Pie"

16. "Jet"

17. "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da"

18. "Get Back"

19. "Let It Be"

20. "Hey Jude"

Encore

21. "Golden Slumbers"

22. "Carry That Weight"

23. "The End"

See our picks for the best song from every Paul McCartney album below: