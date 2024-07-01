Paul McCartney Extends World Tour Days After Turning 82
Age is just a number to Paul McCartney, who's continuing to build a new world tour after turning 82 in June.
McCartney will now play stadium shows on Oct. 15 and 16 at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo. He's also appearing at Estadio da Ressacada on Oct. 19 in Florianopolis, Brazil.
These new shows follow announcements for 2024 concerts across South America, Mexico, the U.K. and Europe. Shows in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico are set for October and November. Tour stops in Europe and the U.K. follow in December. See an updated list of McCartney's dates below.
McCartney is still officially calling this his Got Back tour, which began back in April 2022 at Spokane, Washington. Tickets are already on sale for the first Sao Paulo show on Oct. 15 and the Florianopolis date on Oct. 19; pre-sale for the second Sao Paulo concert on Oct. 16 begins on Tuesday, July 2.
Former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr is also touring well into his 80s. Starr just completed a dozen shows with his All-Starr Band that included a Las Vegas residency. The All-Starrs will return in September for a string of stops that conclude at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. Starr turns 84 on July 7.
Paul McCartney 2024 Tour Dates
10/1: Montevideo, Uruguay @ Estadio Centenario
10/5: Bueno Aires, Argentina @ River Plate Stadium
10/11: Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Monumental
10/15: Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
10/16: Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
10/19: Florianopolis, Brazil @ Estádio da Ressacada
10/23: Cordoba, Argentina @ Mario Alberto Kempes
10/27: Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
11/8: Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio BBVA
11/12: Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
11/17: Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/4: Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
12/5: Paris, France @ La Défense Arena
12/9: Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
12/10: Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
12/14: Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
12/15: Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
12/18: London, UK @ O2 Arena
12/19: London, UK @ O2 Arena
