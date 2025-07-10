Paul McCartney is getting back on the road this year.

The former Beatle has announced a North American leg of his Got Back Tour that will begin Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. From there the tour will make stops in places like Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta, New Orleans, Montreal, Chicago and more.

A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below. General tickets will be available starting July 18, with a presale on July 15.

READ MORE: Top 20 Solo Beatles '80s Songs

The shows will featuring McCartney's longtime band: Paul "Wix" Wickens on keyboards, Brian Ray on bass and guitar, Rusty Anderson on guitar and Abe Laboriel Jr on drums.

When Did McCartney Last Tour?

McCartney's Got Back Tour first launched in 2022 and since then has traveled all over the world.

"The ambition is always to have a good time, and to play well for an appreciative audience," he said in 2024. "The surprise is how enthusiastic the audience members can be, because their enthusiasm reaches us on stage, encourages us to play better all the time."

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour Dates, North America 2025

Sept. 29 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Oct. 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 11 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Oct. 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center

Oct. 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 6 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

Nov. 8 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 21 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

Nov. 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center