Paul McCartney Launches 2024 Got Back Tour: Set List and Video

Paul McCartney launched the latest leg of his Got Back tour on Tuesday at Montevideo, Uruguay's Estadio Centenario.

You can see the set list and videos from the performance below.

It was a fairly standard latter-day set list for McCartney — that is, a marathon, 37-song performance comprising Beatles, Wings and solo classics. The octogenarian honored the late John Lennon and George Harrison with "Here Today" and "Something," respectively, and he duetted virtually with Lennon during an encore performance of "I've Got a Feeling."

McCartney took a customary look back at his early musical endeavors with the Quarrymen's "In Spite of All the Danger," and he dedicated the solo cut "My Valentine" to his wife, Nancy Shevell. The show even featured the live debut of a highly publicized song from McCartney's old group.

McCartney's 2024 Got Back Tour Kickoff Includes New Beatles Song

Perhaps the most notable addition to McCartney's Got Back 2024 tour set list was the last-ever Beatles song, "Now and Then," which arrived last November.

McCartney, Ringo Starr and Harrison previously worked on "Now and Then" during the 1995 Anthology sessions, which also yielded "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love." The song was built around a vocal and piano demo from Lennon that was previously unsalvageable due to its rough quality. But with the help of audio restoration technology commissioned by Get Back director Peter Jackson, Lennon's vocals were extracted and the demo was made usable. The two living Beatles recorded new parts for "Now and Then," and the song was rounded out by guitar tracks recorded by Harrison in 1995.

"In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's an exciting thing," McCartney said in a statement at the time of the song's release.

McCartney has been on the Got Back tour since April 2022, when he launched the trek in Spokane, Washington. The current leg will keep him on the road through December and take him through South America, Mexico and Europe.

Watch Paul McCartney Play 'Now and Then' on 10/1/24 in Montevideo

Watch Paul McCartney Play 'She's a Woman' on 10/1/24 in Montevideo

Watch Paul McCartney Play 'Live and Let Die' on 10/1/24 in Montevideo

Watch Paul McCartney Play 'I've Got a Feeling' on 10/1/24 in Montevideo

Paul McCartney, 10/1/24, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo Set List

1. "A Hard Day's Night"

2. "Junior's Farm"

3. "Letting Go"

4. "She's a Woman"

5. "Got to Get You Into My Life"

6. "Come on to Me"

7. "Let Me Roll It"

8. "Getting Better"

9. "Let 'Em In"

10. "My Valentine"

11. "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five"

12. "Maybe I'm Amazed"

13. "I've Just Seen a Face"

14. "In Spite of All the Danger"

15. "Love Me Do"

16. "Dance Tonight"

17. "Blackbird"

18. "Here Today"

19. "Now and Then"

20. "New"

21. "Lady Madonna"

22. "Jet"

23. "Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!"

24. "Something"

25. "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da"

26. "Band on the Run"

27. "Get Back"

28. "Let It Be"

29. "Live and Let Die"

30. "Hey Jude"

31. "I've Got a Feeling"

32. "Birthday"

33. "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)"

34. "Helter Skelter"

35. "Golden Slumbers"

36. "Carry That Weight"

37. "The End"