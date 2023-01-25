Paul McCartney to Release Book of 1964 Photography

Paul McCartney will release a new book of photography this summer called 1964: Eyes of the Storm.

The book features 275 of McCartney's photographs from six cities — Liverpool, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami — taken in 1964. The collection includes never-before-seen shots of John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as the Beatles' career begins to take off across the world.

1964: Eyes of the Storm also includes a foreword by McCartney — "What else can you call it? Pandemonium" — as well as an introduction by Harvard historian and New Yorker essayist Jill Lepore. There are additional essays by Nicholas Cullinan and Rosie Broadley. The book will be available on June 13.



You can watch a trailer for the book below.

"Anyone who rediscovers a personal relic or family treasure is instantly flooded with memories and emotions, which then trigger associations buried in the haze of time," McCartney said in a press release. "This was exactly my experience in seeing these photos, all taken over an intense three-month period of travel, culminating in February 1964. It was a wonderful sensation to be plunged right back. Here was my own record of our first huge trip, a photographic journal of the Beatles in six cities, beginning in Liverpool and London, followed by Paris (where John and I had been ordinary hitchhikers three years before), and then what we regarded as the big time, our first visit as a group to America."

McCartney's photos will be also displayed for the first time later this year at London's National Portrait Gallery. Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm will run from June 28 to Oct. 1.

You can see some photos from 1964: Eyes of the Storm below. The book is now available for preorder.

