Paul Di’Anno Dies: Rockers React

Paul Di'Anno, who sang on Iron Maiden's first two albums, passed away at the age of 66.



"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023," Conquest Music, Di'Anno's record label, said in an official statement. "Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."

Since the announcement of his passing, fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences.

"Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been traveling as a band for almost five decades," Iron Maiden said in a statement posted to their public pages. "His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.

"It's just so sad he's gone," Steve Harris was quoted as saying. "I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate."

You can view a variety of posts below.