Patti Smith Announces ‘Horses’ 50th Anniversary Tour

Patti Smith has announced an international tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of her album Horses.

Smith's first show of the trek will take place on Oct. 6 in Dublin. She'll then perform in various European and U.K. locations before bringing the tour to America on Nov. 10, making stops in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C. and more. The tour will wrap on Nov. 29 in Philadelphia.

At each stop of the tour, Smith will perform Horses in full. She'll be joined by longtime collaborators Lenny Kaye on guitar and Jay Dee Daugherty on drums, both of whom played on the original 1975 album. "Please join us to help celebrate the final ride of our irreverent thoroughbred," a press release said (via Rolling Stone).

A pre-sale for tickets will take place Feb. 12, followed by a general sale on Feb. 14. You can view a complete list of concert dates below.

Patti Smith's Recent Health Scare

News of the Horses tour comes roughly two weeks after Smith collapsed on stage during a performance in Brazil. She assured fans shortly after that the situation was not serious and was caused by a recent migraine she'd suffered.

"I was checked out by an excellent doctor and was absolutely fine," she said on Instagram. "Please do not accept any other account. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention."

Patti Smith, 'Horses' 50th Anniversary Tour Date

Oct. 6 – Dublin @ 3Arena

Oct. 8 – Madrid @ Teatro Real

Oct. 10 – Bergamo @ Chorus Life Arena

Oct. 12 – London @ The Palladium

Oct. 13 – London @ The Palladium

Oct. 15 – Brussels @ Cirque Royale

Oct. 16 – Brussels @ Cirque Royale

Oct. 18 – Oslo @ Sentrum Scene

Oct. 20 – Paris @ The Olympia

Oct. 21 – Paris @ The Olympia

Nov. 10 – Seattle @ The Paramount Theatre

Nov. 12 – Oakland @ The Fox Theatre

Nov. 13 – San Francisco @ The Masonic

Nov. 15 – Los Angeles @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

Nov. 17 – Chicago @ The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 21 – New York City @ The Beacon

Nov. 22 – New York City @ The Beacon

Nov. 24 – Boston @ The Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 28 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 29 – Philadelphia @ the Met