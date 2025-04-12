Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Kick Off 2025 Tour: Video, Set List

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo kicked off their 2025 spring tour with a 14-song set in Palm Springs, California Friday night.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Earlier in the day, Giraldo talked to UCR about how the couple keeps the shows exciting and different for themselves and their fans. "We have some new songs and that always gives a lot of energy back to the stage. While stating that he's very proud of the duo's history he noted, "It’s really about the future and what you’re doing moving forward. So we’ve got some new songs in there that we’re doing and we’re excited about that. We may have one of them in there [tonight], but I think we have four or five that we’re going to put in the set and start livening it up with some different feels and stuff."

The guitarist also said that the fans' response to some of their deeper cuts has been very encouraging. "You have this fear that you're going to lose the audience if you do too much of that, because they're not going to really understand it, because it's not the ones they played the most when they listened to the record. But usually, for instance, 'Ties That Bind' [from 1993's Gravity's Rainbow album], people love it. We get great applause. They probably don't even know where it came from or what it is, but they like it."

Benatar and Giraldo's Spring 2025 tour will continue April 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is currently scheduled to conclude on June 1 in Selbyville, Delaware. You can get full show and ticket information at their official website.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, April 11, 2025 Palm Springs Set List:

1. "All Fired Up"

2. "We Live for Love"

3. "Invincible"

4. "Promises in the Dark"

5. "Ties That Bind"

6. "We Belong"

7. "River of Love"

8. "In These Times"

9. "Shadows of the Night"

10. "Hell is for Children"

11. "You Better Run"

12. "Love Is a Battlefield"

13. "Everybody Lay Down"

14. "Heartbreaker / Ring of Fire"

Watch Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform 'All Fired Up'

Watch Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform 'Hell is for Children'

Watch Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform 'Heartbreaker'

Watch Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform 'Love is a Battlefield'