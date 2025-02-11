Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce New Tour

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a new tour for spring that will run for two months.

Over two dozen dates have been lined up throughout North America from April through June. The concerts follow last summer's tour by the pair, which included favorites such as "Promises in the Dark," "Love Is a Battlefield" and "Heartbreaker."

The new dates begin in California and wind through the continent, with an ending show in Delaware.

The tour arrives before the September publication of Benatar and Giraldo's children's book My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!

Benatar and her husband were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Sheryl Crow inducted the pair, calling them "totally individual and completely recognizable. How that voice came from her tiny frame was remarkable."

Where Are Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Playing in 2025?

Benatar and Giraldo's upcoming tour starts on April 11 in Palm Springs, California, and includes dates in Austin, Memphis, Baltimore and Albany before wrapping up on June 1 in Selbyville, Delaware.

You can see the list of dates below.

More information about the concerts and tickets can be found on Benatar and Giraldo's website.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo 2025 North American Tour

04/11 - Agua Caliente Casino - Palm Springs, CA

04/19 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

04/22 - Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX

04/23 - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio, TX

04/25 - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino - Biloxi, MS

04/26 - Graceland Soundstage - Memphis, TN

04/29 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC

05/01 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

05/02 - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Center - Fort Myers, FL

05/04 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC

05/06 - Altria Theater - Richmond, VA

05/07 - Virginia Beach Dome - Virginia Beach, VA

05/09 - Clay Center for Arts & Sciences - Charleston, WV

05/10 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, MI

05/12 - Warner Theatre - Erie, PA

05/14 - The Lyric Baltimore - Baltimore, MD

05/16 - Turning Stone Resort & Casino - Event Center - Verona, NY

05/17 - Fallsview Casino Resort - Grand Ballroom - Niagara Falls, ON

05/20 - Kirby Center for the Performing Arts - Wilkes Barre, PA

05/21 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

05/23 - Mershon Auditorium - Columbus, OH

05/24 - Centennial Terrace - Sylvania, OH

05/27 - Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, OH

05/29 - Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum - Windsor, ON

05/30 - Blue Gate Theatre - Shipshewana, IN

06/01 - Freeman Arts Pavillion - Selbyville, DE