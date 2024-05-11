Pat Benatar Kicks Off 2024 Tour: Set List and Video

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo kicked off their Funtastic 2024 Tour on Friday at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California.

Their set included a myriad of classics like "Shadows of the Night," "You Better Run," "Love Is a Battlefield" and more.

You can see the full set list and videos from the performance below.

Benatar will take a break after a May 11 show in Pomona, California, resuming her tour in early July and staying on the road through mid-August, with stops throughout the United States. The trek is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 16 at the Pend Oreille Pavilion in Airway Heights, Washington.

Pat Benatar on 2022 Rock Hall Induction

Benatar and Giraldo were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, more than two decades after first becoming eligible. The singer held out until she could be inducted alongside Giraldo, her husband, guitarist and songwriting partner.

"There were many, many years when it was tossed around about going in [to the Rock Hall] or not going in," Benatar told Billboard. "I was just kind of adamant about going in together, and it was pretty much a 'no,' and so, 'I guess I'm not going in then,' and that was it. That's how it was for a very long time, so I'm very, very pleased it's going the way it is right now."

"From day one, Patricia and I really did this together," Giraldo told Billboard separately. "I was in the studio every single second. I know where every single note is buried. The greatness of Patricia is she was so extremely secure that when we met she just wanted to sing and she was looking for a partner to kind of do the rest, which I loved. I was happy just to do everything I could to write and produce great records. It was a match made in heaven."

Watch Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform 'Sex as a Weapon'

Watch Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform 'Shadows of the Night'

Watch Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Perform 'Hell Is for Children'

Pat Benatar, 5/10/24, Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, California

1. "All Fired Up" (Rattling Sabres cover)

2. "Sex as a Weapon"

3. "We Live for Love"

4. "Promises in the Dark"

5. "Girl"

6. "We Belong" (Lowen & Navarro cover)

7. "Strawberry Wine"

8. "Invincible"

9. "Shadows of the Night" (Helen Schneider cover)

10. "Hell Is for Children"

11. "You Better Run" (The Rascals cover)

12. "Love Is a Battlefield"

Encore:

13. "Helter Skelter" (The Beatles cover)

14. "Everybody Lay Down"

15. "Heartbreaker" / "Ring of Fire"