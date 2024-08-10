Watch John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ Bring Peace to Tense Olympic Moment

Every four years, the world comes together for the Olympics, a time of both competition and camaraderie in the name of sport. But as with any type of contest, there are times when the players don't see eye to eye, including at this year's games in Paris.

On Friday, Ana Patricia Silva Ramos of Team Brazil and Brandie Wilkerson of Team Canada faced off in women's beach volleyball. At one point during the game, the pairs could be seen arguing with one another at the net. (It is unclear what the discrepancy was over. Additionally, this writer's knowledge of professional beach volleyball rules is next to none.)

As the referee attempted to break the conflict up, the DJ knew just the right song for the moment: John Lennon's "Imagine." Within seconds, the players were smiling to themselves and the crowd was singing along.

READ MORE: Put Them in, Coach: 26 Rock Star Athletes

You can watch the moment in a clip below.

This is not the first time "Imagine" has been utilized at the Olympics. It was used at the 2021 games' opening ceremony — the event was postponed a year on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

This year's Olympic Games will finish on Sunday, and Red Hot Chili Peppers is reportedly scheduled to perform at the closing ceremony, along with Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg.