Pantera Add Four Debuts to Summer Tour Kick Off: Set List, Video

Pantera kicked off their summer 2025 tour outside of Pittsburgh Tuesday night with a 15-song set that included three songs they haven't played in over two decades, and one they had never played at all.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

10 days after their appearance at Ozzy Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell show, the band hit the stage by performing the opening track from 2000's Reinventing the Steel, "Hellbound." (You can watch that performance over on YouTube shorts.)

Three of the four tour debuts from this show came from that same album, as later in the night Pantera also broke out "Goddamn Electric" and "I'll Cast a Shadow." Reinventing the Steel was the last album the group released before disbanding in 2003.

The swampy "10s," from 1996's The Great Southern Trendkill, was also performed for the first time ever.

The Heaviest Tour of the Summer will visit Detroit on July 17, and is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 13 in West Palm Beach. You can get complete show and ticket information at Pantera.com.

Watch Pantera Perform 'Mouth For War'

Watch Pantera Perform '5 Minutes Alone'

Pantera July 15, 2025 Burgettstown, PA Set List

1. "Hellbound" (first time since 2001)

2. "5 Minutes Alone"

3. "Strength Beyond Strength"

4. "A New Level"

5. "Mouth for War"

6. "Goddamn Electric" (first time since 2001)

7. "10s" (Live debut)

8. "Becoming"

9. "I'm Broken"

10. "This Love"

11. "I'll Cast a Shadow" (first time since 2001)

12. "Cowboys From Hell"

13. "Walk"

14. "Domination" / "Hollow"

15. "Fucking Hostile"