How Pamela Anderson Is Getting ‘Payback’ After ‘Pam and Tommy’

Pamela Anderson says she’s getting “the best payback” three years after the release of Pam & Tommy.

The limited run series, which was released by Hulu in 2022, chronicled the infamous scandal and fallout surrounding Anderson’s amateur sex tape with then-husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

The former Baywatch actress was not involved in Pam & Tommy at all, and though the series garnered acclaim, including Emmy nominations for stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James, Anderson maintained an icy stance towards the show.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, Anderson described Pam & Tommy as “hurtful,” adding that it was “so bizarre” to have people profiting off of her life without consent.

“I think ethically it’s illegal,” the actress remarked. “But I mean it’s kind of fair game. I remember people telling me a long time ago that you are basically public property and you have no right to privacy.”

“I don’t dwell on it, but it was kind of a strange thing to pick a very terrible time of my life and make entertainment,” Anderson continued, adding that she didn’t hold any ill will towards James, who played her in the series.

“It’s not the actor’s fault. I mean, I’m sure she’s a great actress and stuff. I don’t care, it’s just one of those things.”

Anderson has made a triumphant return to the spotlight with her new film, The Last Showgirl. Her portrayal of Shelly Gardner, a middle-aged Las Vegas showgirl facing the closure of her long-running show, has garnered rave reviews and even earned Anderson the first Golden Globe nomination of her career.

“This is the best payback,” Anderson declared to Cohen, alluding to how she’s moved on from Pam & Tommy. “I’m being seen and recognized for my work and not these tawdry moments.”

Pamela Anderson Wishes She Had a ‘Better Rapport’ With Tommy Lee

In a separate part of the interview with Cohen, Anderson admitted she rarely speaks to Lee anymore.

“We used to talk a lot more ― not recently, unfortunately,” she confessed. “I wish we did have a better rapport.”

Anderson added that she expects to connect with her rocker ex-husband in the future.

“My youngest son is engaged and we’re gonna have grandkids together,” she explained. “It’ll be OK, eventually. It’s just kind of a moment right now.”