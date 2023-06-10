Could ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Deliver More Rock Classics on Cello?

Wednesday Addams is seen playing cello in the first season of Wednesday – and star Jenna Ortega didn’t arrive unprepared. She learned to play the instrument in real life.

Ortega spent weeks practicing beforehand in order to make those scenes more convincing, though she didn’t actually perform the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop.”

“I learned to play the cello for Wednesday. I started working on the cello about two months before we started shooting,” Ortega tells Wired. “I probably couldn’t play too well now, just because I’ve been away from home so much, working.”

Now that Season 2 has been confirmed, the cello will likely return – perhaps bringing more converted rock classics with it. Ortega says cello “is something that I want to continue to pursue. I have immense respect for anybody who plays the cello. I think it’s such a delightful instrument.”

Watch the ‘Paint It, Black’ Cello Scene in ‘Wednesday’

Ortega also learned archery, fencing, boxing and German for Wednesday, and did as many of her own stunts as possible. She admits to singing “poorly,” but is happy to oblige if a role required it.

“I love music. I think there’s so much to be found in music,” Ortego added. “You learn a lot – not only about your own personal tastes and how far you’re willing to extend yourself but also about different cultures … and I think that’s a really beautiful thing.”

As for her own musical aspirations? “I would never want to make a career out of it,” Ortego said, “but I’d love to be a musical composer. I’d love to put out neo-composing albums of ambient noise.”

Wednesday is expected to return in 2024, but a premiere date has not been confirmed.

Watch the ‘Don’t Stop’ Cello Scene in ‘Wednesday’