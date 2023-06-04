P-Funk Keyboardist Unravels Band’s ‘Baffling’ History in New Book

George Clinton hailed the “seemingly impossible” achievement of P-Funk keyboardist Daniel Bedrosian’s new book.

Titled The Authorized P-Funk Song Reference Official Canon of Parliament-Funkadelic, 1956-2023, it contains a list of every project the collective embarked upon, along with details of who was involved, rare photos and additional information of interest to fans.

“No volume has ever attempted to provide such details from this collective and its many dozens of acts, collaborations, and offshoot projects from its inception in the ‘50s as the Parliaments to the present day,” publishers Rowman & Littlefield said in a statement. “Bedrosian… accomplishes that in this volume, the culmination of nearly 30 years of careful research, interviews, and access to exclusive archival material.

“Song entries are organized under artist / group names and contain definitive listings of players for each song. Select entries shed light on the inner workings of the recording process, singles chartings, controversies, inside information about process, and more. This authorized volume demystifies one of the most unique and influential popular musical groups in history.”

Clinton said Bedrosian – the longest-serving keyboardist in the group’s history, having been a member for over two decades – had “done a wonderful job of a seemingly impossible task of reconstructing this history – finding everybody who's been a part of, involved with, or in any way left their fingerprint on what has become the P-Funk.” He added: “I’m still trying to figure out when he had time to do this; he ain't ever missed a show!”

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea commented: “The mysteries have been uncovered for every funkateer who has ever been moved by P-Funk but baffled by who did what. Meticulously research, the secrets are revealed straight from a P-Funk member, deep from the inner circle!”

The 504-page Authorized P-Funk Song Reference is published on on Nov. 15, and it’s available for pre-order now.