Ozzy Osbourne Sang at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Dress Rehearsal

Ozzy Osbourne may have come much closer to performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony than originally thought.

Osbourne was inducted as a solo artist at the 2024 event. Though health woes have forced him to retire from the road, the Prince of Darkness expressed hope he’d be able to take the stage leading up to the Hall ceremony. Instead, he watched from a throne as an array of musicians honored him, including guitarist Zakk Wylde, Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Jelly Roll and Wolfgang Van Halen.

During a recent appearance on the Shred with Shifty podcast, Wylde revealed how close Osbourne came to taking the stage.

“Ozzy sang ‘Mama’ the day before, because Jelly Roll wasn't there,” the guitarist noted. “So at rehearsal, Ozzy sang it.”

Probed as to why Osbourne decided against performing at the main event, Wylde was unsure.

“I don't know,” the rocker admitted. “I think it was supposed to be, everybody was supposed to do a tribute thing to the boss. You know, how like Kelly Clarkson was singing with Foreigner with Lou Graham. You know what I mean? But like, Kelly was mostly singing the whole thing and all that stuff.”

Will Ozzy Osbourne Perform Again?

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gig was yet another misfire in Osbourne's attempts to return to the stage. He was scheduled to take part in 2023's Power Trip festival, but ultimately had to withdraw due to his linger health issues. Despite such setbacks, he's continually maintained his desire to perform once more.

Recently, Geezer Butler revealed that Ozzy had expressed interest in a Black Sabbath reunion, should he be able to play live again. "He suggested, at his very final concert, for the four of us to get up on stage and maybe do three or four songs together," Butler confessed. "And that would be it, finished.”