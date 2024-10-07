Ozzy Osbourne Admits He’s ‘Not Completely Sober’ These Days

Ozzy Osbourne recently confessed that he's been indulging in the sweet leaf after decades of widely reported drug abuse and subsequent attempts at sobriety.

On a September installment of The Madhouse Chronicles, Osbourne's new online talk show with Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison, both cohosts discussed their long, tumultuous histories with drugs. Osbourne, who has been reportedly substance-free for much of the past decade, admitted that these days he is "happier, but I'm not completely sober. I use a bit of marijuana from time to time."

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee attributed his abstinence from harder drugs to his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. "I'm lucky: My wife kicked my butt all the time. She would fucking make life so difficult," he said. "Even the marijuana, she'll fucking find it and get rid of it."

Ozzy Osbourne Is Not a Believer in Microdosing

Morrison asked Osbourne if he'd had any experience with microdosing drugs, a process by which some of his friends and collaborators swear. Osbourne was not convinced of its utility, arguing that microdosing was simply "lighting the fuse" for addicts like himself.

"I went to a doctor recently 'cause somebody I know very well started doing this ketamine," Osbourne said. "He put a tiny bit in me, but that was enough to spark me. That feeling, that thing came back, that weight in my brain, waiting for somebody to go, 'Bing.'"

He then added, pointedly: "They don't make smack-lite."

Ozzy Osbourne Says Drugs 'Will Bite You in the Balls'

Osbourne and Morrison both noted that Osbourne's first No. 1 album in the U.S., Black Sabbath's 13, was the first album he made while completely sober. Osbourne said drugs would ultimately zap his creativity and memory, and he shared words of encouragement for others struggling to quit.

"The message is: If you're out there and you're using dope and you want to get off, there's plenty of help," he said. "A.A. [Alcoholics Anonymous] is a 12-step program. It got me sorted out to a certain degree. I don't go to meetings myself anymore. Maybe I should, I don't know."

He ended the episode on a more acerbic note. "If you're out there [using drugs] and you're having the blast of your life, my hat goes off to you," he said. "But I guarantee — and I don't give a fuck who it is — it will bite you in the balls."