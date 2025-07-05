Watch Ozzy Osbourne Play Five Songs at Last-Ever Solo Show

After years of health troubles, Ozzy Osbourne was able to say a proper goodbye to his solo stage career with a five-song set at the Back to the Beginning concert.

You can see the full set list and watch fan-shot video of the performance below.

Joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos, Osbourne emerged from the stage on a riser in a magnificent bat-adorned throne.

Read More: Revisiting Ozzy and Black Sabbath's Four Previous Farewell Shows

The set featured four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album Blizzard of Ozz, kicking off with "I Don't Know" and closing with "Crazy Train." The smash hit 1991 No More Tears ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home" found the singer briefly (and understandably) overcome by the magnitude of the moment, but he soon found his footing.

Next up: The dramatic closing set of the evening, which will find Osbourne reuniting with the original lineup of Black Sabbath: Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Back to the Beginning concert, which has featured powerful sets from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Pantera and many other hard rock and metal superstars, is available for repeat streaming at the event's official website.

Watch Ozzy Osbourne Perform 'Crazy Train'

Watch Ozzy Osbourne Perform 'Mr. Crowley'

Ozzy Osbourne July 5, 2025 'Back to the Beginning' Set List

1. "I Don't Know"

2. "Mr. Crowley"

3. "Suicide Solution"

4. "Mama I'm Coming Home"

5. "Crazy Train"