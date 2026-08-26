Ozzy Osbourne’s Haunted House: The Bat Gets His Revenge!

Universal Studios have unveiled their Halloween 2026 horror attraction – an Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness haunted house.

The event opens at Universal Orlando Resort on Aug. 28 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 3, both closing on Nov. 1.

Its creators took inspiration from a range of classic Osbourne album covers, aiming to celebrate “iconic moments spanning more than four decades of music, imagery and storytelling.”

Zones include a ride on the Crazy Train, a dungeon holding Patient Number 9, a graveyard hiding a werewolf, Osbourne on the throne he used at his final concert – and, in a reboot of a classic incident, a bat biting he head off a person.

Preview videos can be seen below.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Ozzy Osbourne Solo Album

“Ozzy Osbourne didn’t just help define heavy metal — he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror,” said Halloween Horror Nights executive John Murdy in a statement.

“[T]his new haunted house is an opportunity to honor his extraordinary solo career. Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy.“

Sharon Osbourne Calls Ozzy Haunted House a ‘Wonderful Tribute’

Sharon and Jack Osbourne said in an earlier statement: “Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created. Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life.

“Walking through these haunted houses, you'll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination. It's a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together."