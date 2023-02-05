Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammys for ‘Patient Number 9′

Ozzy Osbourne won a pair of Grammys at the 2023 ceremony, taking home Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album.

The awards were given out during the Premiere Ceremony, the portion of the Grammys which takes place before the televised event. The Prince of Darkness wasn’t on hand to accept his trophies, but Andrew Watt, who produced 2022’s Patient Number 9, accepted on his behalf.

When collecting the honor for Best Metal Performance, which went to “Degradation Rules,” Osbourne’s song featuring former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Watt relayed the following message from Ozzy: “I love you all and fuck off!”

Watt, flanked by Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, returned to the stage moments later to accept Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9. The producer was sure to thank all of the musicians who contributed to Osbourne’s LP, including Trujillo, Iommi, Chad Smith, Josh Homme and two late rock legends, Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck.

With the two wins, Osbourne now has a total of five Grammys in his career – three as a solo artist and two as a member of Black Sabbath.

The Prince of Darkness recently announced his retirement from touring following extensive health issues in recent years.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” he said in a statement explaining the decision. “As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking vybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

The rock legend left the door open to performing in a non-touring capacity, likely a residency or occasional one-off concert. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," Ozzy admitted.