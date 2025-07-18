Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath fans who missed this month's Back to the Beginning farewell concert, don't fret — the star-studded extravaganza is coming to the big screen in early 2026.

Mercury Studios will cut down the all-day event into a 100-minute film titled Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow.

"Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park," a press release said. "Featuring thunderous performances of 'War Pigs,' 'Iron Man,' 'Children of the Grave' and a show-stopping 'Paranoid,' the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance."

How Ozzy Osbourne Made History With Back to the Beginning Concert

The Back to the Beginning concert drew more than 40,000 fans to Villa Park in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England. The massive event doubled as Osbourne's final concert and a reunion of the original Black Sabbath lineup: Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The four metal pioneers hadn't played together in 20 years prior to the show.

Other rock and metal giants on the bill included Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera and Anthrax, plus a variety of supergroups, who paid tribute to the evening's headliners by covering Black Sabbath and Ozzy songs.

The concert raised roughly $190 million for a variety of charities, including Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorn Children's Hospice and Cure Parkinson's, making it the highest-grossing charity concert of all time, according to Billboard.

New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary and Memoir Arriving Soon

Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow will receive physical product in 2026 following its theatrical release. More details will be announced in the coming months.

A separate documentary titled No Escape From Now will detail Osbourne's recent health issues (including his Parkinson's diagnosis) and preparations for the Back to the Beginning concert. It will air on Paramount+ later this year. Additionally, the Prince of Darkness will release his second memoir, Last Rites, in October.