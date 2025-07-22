Black Sabbath reacted to Ozzy Osbourne's death on Tuesday with a brief, poignant message to the Prince of Darkness.

The band took to social media to share a photo of Osbourne from this month's Back to the Beginning concert, accompanied by a two-word caption: "Ozzy forever."

You can see the post below.

Black Sabbath's Triumphant Back to the Beginning Reunion

The original Black Sabbath lineup — Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward – reunited on July 5 for the Back to the Beginning concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England. The band performed before an audience of 42,000 at Villa Park, marking their first show together since 2005.

Osbourne also performed a solo set at Back to the Beginning, and a myriad of other rock and metal acts including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer and Pantera paid tribute to the heavy metal pioneers during their own performances.

Osbourne Family's Statement on Ozzy Osbourne's Death

The Osbourne family announced the metal legend's death on Tuesday with a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love," they wrote.

"We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

Other Rockers React to Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Other rockers flocked to social media to praise Osbourne following news of his death.

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend," Elton John said on Instagram. (The two artists collaborated on Osbourne's 2020 song "Ordinary Man.") "He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love."