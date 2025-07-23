Artists across genres have been paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, just 17 days after his farewell concert.

"The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight," Alice Cooper said at his concert in Cardiff, Wales, which he dedicated in full to Osbourne. "I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the Prince of Darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester. That was the side that his family and friends saw. He was and will continue to be a rock 'n' roll legend. Rock 'n' roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better."

Mammoth, Wolfgang Van Halen's band, learned Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home" in the dressing room and ran through it just a handful of times before playing it for an audience in Hartford, Connecticut.

Cyndi Lauper chose to play a bit of "Crazy Train" into the microphone at her concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, and then dedicated her performance of "Time After Time" to Osbourne. Lady Gaga, performing in San Francisco, also blasted "Crazy Train" while she and her band took their bows. Meanwhile, Ghost dedicated their entire Madison Square Garden show to the Prince of Darkness, the Who dedicated their opening song in Milan, Italy and Coldplay offered up a cover of "Changes" on piano.

Footage of these tributes can be viewed below.