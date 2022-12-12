Ozzy Osbourne’s Tour Dilemma: ‘I Just Can’t F—ing Walk Much’

After enduring a myriad of health problems over the past few years, Ozzy Osbourne is eager to get back on on stage. But he says there's one obstacle left to overcome.

"My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing's OK but I just can't fucking walk much now," the Black Sabbath and solo star explained during a recent interview on his SiriusXM radio station. "I can't tell you how fucking frustrating life has become... I've never been this ill this long in my life."

In June 2022, Osbourne had repair work done on the pins that were placed in his spine following a near-fatal 2003 ATV accident. The pins were knocked out of alignment after a bedroom fall in 2019. "The surgeon told me that if I didn't have the surgery there would be a good chance I would be paralyzed from the neck down," Osbourne revealed. In recent years the "Crazy Train" singer has also battled a serious hand infection and been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Osbourne is currently scheduled to resume his long-delayed No More Tours 2 world tour on May 3 in Helsinki Finland. He hasn't performed a full-length concert since Dec. 31, 2018, although this year he made two-song appearances at both the Commonwealth Games and the NFL Kickoff Game.

Despite his various health battles and the COVID lockdown, Osbourne has managed to release two well-received studio albums, 2020's Ordinary Man and this year's Patient Number 9., since he postponed his second solo farewell tour in 2019.

"I really miss being with the kids," Osbourne said of his desire to return to the stage. "I want to be out there, I want to be doing it. ... It's amazing how one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time."