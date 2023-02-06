Ozzy Osbourne and Bonnie Raitt Lead Classic Rock Grammy Winners

It was a big night for many classic rock artists at the 65th annual Grammy Awards -- not that you saw much of it on TV.

The majority of the rock winners were honored during the Premiere Ceremony, a pre-televised event that dished out the large majority of the Grammys' 91 categories.

Ozzy Osbourne took home two awards, earning Best Rock Album for his 2022 LP Patient Number 9 and Best Metal Performance for the song "Degradation Rules," featuring his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. Osbourne, who has been dealing with continuing health problems in recent years, was not on hand to receive his awards, but Andrew Watt accepted on his behalf. “I love you all and fuck off!” the producer declared, relaying a message that had been given to him by the Prince of Darkness.

Ozzy’s night could have been bigger – he was also up for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance – but lost both to Brandi Carlile.

Bonnie Raitt was one of the Grammys' biggest winners, taking home three awards, including Song of the Year for “Just Like That.” "I’m so surprised, I don’t know what to say. This is an unreal moment,” the singer proclaimed when accepting the award after beating out such hugely popular artists as Beyonce, Harry Styles and Adele. “I don’t write a lot of songs but I’m so proud that you appreciate this one,” Raitt continued, before also honoring the late John Prine in her speech.

Raitt was also a featured performer during the in memoriam portion of the awards, joining Sheryl Crow and Mick Fleetwood for a poignant rendition of Fleetwood Mac's “Songbird” in honor of Christine McVie. David Crosby, Olivia Newton John and Jeff Beck were among the other late musicians honored during the segment.

Speaking of McVie, the orchestral version of her song “Songbird” won the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instruments. The award was given to arranger Vince Mendoza.

Just a few months short of his 90th birthday, Willie Nelson added another two Grammys to his collection. The Red Headed Stranger took home Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time and Best Country Solo Performance for “Live Forever.”

Elsewhere, Edgar Winter won Best Contemporary Blues Album for Brother Johnny, a tribute to his brother, the legendary blues guitarist Johnny Winter. Meanwhile, Wilco’s 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot scored a pair of awards: Best Historical Album and Best Album Notes.

Stewart Copeland of the Police won Best Immersive Audio Album for Divine Tides, his collaborative LP with Indian music composer Ricky Kej. And the creative team behind the Grateful Dead’s live album In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83 earned Best Box or Limited Edition Package.