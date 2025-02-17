Ozzy Osbourne discussed the extent to which he will perform with Black Sabbath during their reunion at his final show in July.

"I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them," Osbourne said on a new episode of his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable."

The frontman's final bow and band reunion will take place on July 5 at Villa Park in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England. The event, dubbed "Back to the Beginning," will also feature Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon, plus new additions Guns N' Roses, Tool and Rival Sons, among others.

Ozzy Osbourne Is 'Trying to Get Back on My Feet' Ahead of Final Show

Osbourne hasn't played a proper show since 2018, and he has battled a number of health issues — including a 2020 Parkinson's diagnosis — in the interim. "I am trying to get back on my feet," Osbourne added on his show. "When you get up in the morning, you just jump out of bed. I have to balance myself, but I'm not dead. I'm still actively doing things."

Earlier in the month, Osbourne reflected on his condition and expressed gratitude for how far he's come. "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive," he said. "I may be moaning that I can't walk, but I look down the road and there’s people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it."

Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon also vouched for her husband earlier this month. "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this," she told The Sun. "Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it's affected his legs. But his voice is as good as it's ever been."