Outlaw Tour Launches Without Willie Nelson: Set List, Video

The 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour launched without its leader Willie Nelson on Friday night in Alpharetta, Georgia, but the show went on featuring sets by Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse.

In place of Nelson's own set, his son's band Lukas Nelson and the Family Band performed instead, with a guest appearance by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

Plant and Krauss performed many of their usual selections, including Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll" and "The Battle of Evermore," plus "When the Levee Breaks," which they recently officially released. Dylan, on the other hand, brought out a number of unexpected songs, including a cover of Chuck Berry's "Little Queenie," "Under the Red Sky" for the first time in over a decade and several songs from his 2012 album, Tempest.

You can view fan-filmed footage from the concert, as well as set lists, below.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Nelson would not be appearing at opening night.

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well, and per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days," their post read. "He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week. In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie's classics and others songs. Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled."

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson said in a previous press statement announcing the shows. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."

Other artists who will be performing on this year's trek include Brittney Spencer, Southern Avenue, Billy Strings and John Mellencamp. The tour will conclude on Sept. 17 in Buffalo, New York.

Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform 'The Battle of Evermore'

Watch Lukas Nelson and the Family Band Perform 'Find Yourself' With Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Outlaw Festival, Alpharetta, Georgia, 6/21/24, Set List

1. "Rich Woman" (Li'l Millet and His Creoles cover)

2. "Fortune Teller" (Benny Spellman cover)

3. "Can't Let Go" (Randy Weeks cover)

4. "The Price of Love" (The Everly Brothers cover)

5. "Rock and Roll" (Led Zeppelin cover)

6. "Please Read the Letter" (Jimmy Page & Robert Plant cover)

7. "High and Lonesome"

8. "In the Mood" / "Matty Groves" / "Gallows Pole"

9. "The Battle of Evermore" (Led Zeppelin cover)

10. "When the Levee Breaks" (Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe McCoy cover)

11. "Gone Gone Gone" (The Everly Brothers cover)

Bob Dylan, Outlaw Festival, Alpharetta, Georgia, 6/21/24, Set List

1. "My Babe" (Willie Dixon cover)

2. "Beyond Here Lies Nothin'"

3. "Simple Twist of Fate"

4. "Little Queenie" (Chuck Berry cover)

5. "Mr. Blue" (The Fleetwoods cover)

6. "Pay in Blood"

7. "Cold, Cold Heart" (Hank Williams With His Drifting Cowboys cover)

8. "Early Roman Kings"

9. "Under the Red Sky" (first performance since 2013)

10. "Things Have Changed"

11. "The Fool" (Sanford Clark cover)

12. "Scarlet Town"

13. "Long and Wasted Years"