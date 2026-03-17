Orleans bassist and vocalist Lance Hoppen has revealed that the pop-rock hitmakers plan to stop touring after this year.

Hoppen — who helped found the band in 1972 and is the sole remaining member of the classic lineup — shared the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday. You can see the full post below.

Read Lance Hoppen's Statement on Orleans' Retirement From Touring

Hoppen's statement reads:

Hi. Lance here with an important announcement for all Orleans fans. Last Saturday we played our first show of 2026, which is the beginning of year 54 for Orleans as a live band. That's a good long run by any standard. In recent years I've polled the audiences to ask "how many have never seen an Orleans show?" The hands go up and I've said, "It's a good thing you didn't wait any longer!" That was never more true than it is today. For a variety of reasons, I've decided that this will be the final year for Orleans as a live band. It's not a decision that has been made quickly nor lightly. It's been a long time coming and I have to admit that I am conflicted about it. On the one hand, I'm sure I will miss the gigs, the fans, the joy of playing this music with this fine band. On the other hand, the travel has become more and more difficult due to extreme weather, the airlines, rising costs, my increasing age ... It's time to turn the page. Orleans will play 40+ shows this year. You can always see the current schedule on the Tour Dates page of OrleansOnline.net. We will finish up on the Rock 'n' Romance cruise next March 13-20 ... so there is literally one year left if you want to catch Orleans live before it's too late. I wish to honor and acknowledge ALL the fine musicians who have been a part of this journey, with special appreciation for John Hall, Wells Kelly and my brother Larry Hoppen for uplifting an 18 year old kid into their adult world. That vote of confidence shaped the course of my life forever after. And, of course, I am eternally grateful for all the fans and friends I've made along the way. Without YOU, none of this would have been possible. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I hope to see you down the road somewhere!

Orleans' Formation and History

Orleans were formed in 1972 in Woodstock, New York, by John Hall, Larry Hoppen and Wells Kelly. Hoppen's younger brother, Lance Hoppen, joined the same year. The band took its name from the New Orleans-style of music they were playing.

The group scored two consecutive Top 10 hits with 1975's "Dance With Me" (No. 6) and 1976's "Still the One" (No. 5). Hall left the band in 1977, marking the first of several classic-era departures.

Orleans' final hit, "Love Takes Time," was released in 1979 and peaked at No. 11. The band has released several albums since its '70s heyday, most recently the 2021 Christmas album New Star Shining.

See who else is hitting the road this year in our 2026 rock tour guide: