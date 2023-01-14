Rock’s 22 Nastiest Onstage Bandmate Blowups

Every partnership – musical or otherwise – is prone to drama, but battling it out in front of a crowd of fans certainly takes things to another level.

Powered by various combinations of ego, drugs, booze and cockiness, rock stars rarely shy away from confrontation. In some cases, bandmate-on-bandmate feuds have turned violent. That was the case with the Kinks, when drummer Mick Avory attacked Dave Davies during a show, smashing a cymbal over the guitarist’s head. Likewise, an onstage brawl between members of the Who left Keith Moon with a black eye and stitches.

Of course, not every onstage outburst has resulted in blood. Words can do damage too, as proven by Axl Rose, who embarrassed and infuriated his Guns N’ Roses bandmates in front of thousands of fans when he openly exposed their rampant drug use.

The infamously fractured relationship between Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher has resulted in many on and offstage confrontations. And while most of the public battles were verbal assaults rather than physical, Noel has admitted to wishing the two had ended their relationship in a spectacular altercation under the lights.

Some onstage blowups have marked the end of a group’s run. Such was the case for Eagles, Soundgarden and the Everly Brothers, who each broke up following in-concert squabbles.

Then there’s the case of Peter Criss. The Kiss drummer ended his initial tenure by sabotaging their performances, and did something similar – yet more destructive – more than 15 years later to end his second stint with the group.

We break down these stories and more below in a list of rock’s nastiest onstage bandmate blowups.