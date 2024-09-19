October 2024 New Music Releases

October promises deep dives into key moments in rock history, the return of a seminal punk band and some exciting live recordings.

Queen's 1973 debut album has been renamed and expanded for a six-CD/1-LP collector's edition reissue. Now dubbed Queen I, the set boasts a revised track listing featuring "Mad the Swine," which was originally omitted, along with demos, sessions, live cuts and a previously unreleased recording from Queen’s first-ever live performance in London. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1982 album Long After Dark also returns with a new mix and extras taken from performances on French TV.

The Bob Ezrin-produced Heavy Lifting marks seminal punk band MC5's first studio record in 53 years. The project was spearheaded by founding guitarist Wayne Kramer and features original MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson. Both have since passed away. Meanwhile, Rick Wakeman is giving "Yessonata" a wider release. This 30-minute instrumental featuring Yes themes has only been available to purchase on vinyl at the shows. The Smile is back with their third album, Cutouts, after sharing a long series of cryptic social media messages.

A previously unreleased concert from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young showcases a performance at New York's Fillmore East from just weeks after Woodstock. Joni Mitchell's latest archival release focuses on her output from 1976-1980 with Asylum Records, including Hejira, Don Juan's Reckless Daughter and Mingus. Among the other highlights are tour recordings from Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue.

Motley Crue's new Cancelled EP includes a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight for Your Right," a set list staple in recent years. These are the first Motley Crue songs to feature Mick Mars' replacement John 5. Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains is also set to release the solo album I Want Blood, with contributions from Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Robert Trujillo of Metallica and Mike Bordin of Faith No More, among others.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

Oct. 4

Don Henley, Building the Perfect Beast (40th anniversary vinyl reissue)

Fleetwood Mac, Heroes Are Hard to Find (clear vinyl reissue)

Foreigner, Head Games (translucent red vinyl reissue); Turning Back the Time (2LP vinyl reissue)

Jefferson Starship / Starship, Now Playing (vinyl edition)

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision (3CD/5LP/Blu-ray box)

Joni Mitchell, Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) (4LP box)

Motley Crue, Cancelled (three-song EP)

Neil Young, Freedom; Ragged Glory; Weld; Arc (vinyl reissues)

Peter Gabriel, So (vinyl reissue)

Rick Wakeman, Yessonata (12-inch vinyl edition)

Stone Temple Pilots, Purple (white/purple splatter vinyl reissue)

T. Rex, Now Playing (vinyl edition)

Talk Talk, It's My Life: 40th Anniversary Half-Speed Master

The Smile, Cutouts

Various artists, He Took Us By Storm: 25 Lost Classics From the Bob Dylan Folk-Rock Revolution Era (with Lou Reed, Bob Seger, David Crosby, Boz Scaggs, Leon Russell, others)

Oct. 11

Beach Boys, Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of the Beach Boys (sea blue 2LP vinyl reissue)

Def Leppard, One Night Only Live at the Leadmill Sheffield

Duran Duran, Danse Macabre: De Luxe (download with bonus tracks)

Jimmy Buffett, Songs You Know by Heart: Jimmy Buffett’s Greatest Hit(s) (red vinyl reissue)

John Lennon, Mind Games: The Meditation Mixes (3LP vinyl edition)

King Crimson, Red (2CD/2 Blu-ray 50th anniversary reissue)

Myles Kennedy [Slash], The Art of Letting Go

Rory Gallagher, The BBC Collection (3LP vinyl reissue)

Oct. 18

Bill Bruford, The Best of Bill Bruford: The Winterfold and Summerfold Years (3CD box)

Bon Jovi, Greatest Hits (tiger eye vinyl reissue)

Guns N' Roses, Greatest Hits (translucent red/black splatter vinyl reissue)

Hawkwind, Space Ritual (2LP remastered vinyl reissue)

Jerry Cantrell [Alice in Chains], I Want Blood (with Duff McKagan, Robert Trujillo, others)

The Kinks, Sleepwalker; Misfits (remastered vinyl reissues)

MC5, Heavy Lifting

Mick Fleetwood [Fleetwood Mac] and Jake Shimabukuro, Blues Experience

Nilsson, Nilsson Sings Newman (vinyl reissue)

Pete Townshend, The Iron Man: The Musical; Psychoderelict (debut vinyl reissues)

Tom Petty, Long After Dark (expanded 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray deluxe reissue)

The Tubes, Young and Rich (reissue)

The Waterboys, Fisherman’s Blues (yellow vinyl reissue)

Oct. 25

Al Stewart, Year of the Cat (translucent red vinyl reissue)

Allman Brothers Band, Final Concert 10-28-14 (3CD set)

America, Live at the Palladium (deluxe limited edition 3LP reissue)

Boz Scaggs, Silk Degrees (translucent blue vinyl reissue)

Bryan Ferry, Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023

Crosby Stills Nash and Young, Live at Fillmore East, 1969

David Coverdale, Into The Light: The Solo Albums (6CD box)

Duran Duran, Danse Macabre: De Luxe (compact disc release with bonus tracks)

Graham Parker, Deepcut to Nowhere (vinyl reissue with bonus 7-inch single)

Green Day, American Idiot (20th anniversary red/black splatter 2LP vinyl reissue)

Ian Hunter, You're Never Alone With a Schizophrenic; Short Back N' Sides (expanded 2CD/LP reissues)

Motorhead, We Take No Prisoners: The Singles 1995-2006 (2CD set)

Mountain Featuring Leslie West and Corky Laing, Live in the UK (6CD box)

Mr. Big, The Big Finish Live (2CD set)

Pat Benatar, In the Heat of the Night; Get Nervous (vinyl look-a-like CD reissues)

Queen, Queen I: Collector's Edition (expanded 6CD/1LP reissue)

Ratt, Out of the Cellar: 40the Anniversary Edition

Rick Wakeman [Yes] and Gordon Giltrap, From Brush and Stone (limited edition 180-gram clear vinyl reissue)

Tears for Fears, Songs for a Nervous Planet

Warrior Featuring Vinnie Vincent [Kiss], The Complete Sessions (3CD box)

Coming in November

Elvis Costello, King of America & Other Realms (6CD box)

T. Rex, Bolan Boogie: The Best of T. Rex (2CDs or 2LPs)

George Harrison, Living in the Material World (expanded 50th anniversary reissue)

Iron Maiden, Powerslave (40th anniversary zoetrope picture-disc vinyl reissue)

Beatles, 1964 U.S. Albums in Mono

Smashing Pumpkins, Aghori Mhori Mei (vinyl edition)

Eric Clapton, Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023

Top 15 Rock Albums of 2024 (So Far) Reports of the genre's death have been greatly exaggerated. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

Rock’s Most Expensive Out-of-Print LPs