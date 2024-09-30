Oasis Announces 2025 North American Concert Dates

Oasis is coming to North America next year. The band has announced five new 2025 concert dates, which will begin Aug. 24 in Toronto and conclude Sept. 12 in Mexico City.

In between the band will visit Chicago, the New York City area and Los Angeles.

A complete list of concert dates is available below.

"The guns have fallen silent," brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, who have not performed together since Oasis broke up in 2009, said in a previous joint statement when the band's U.K. dates were announced. “The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.” An explanatory addition noted: “There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realization that the time is right."

Before traveling to America, Oasis will perform in five U.K. cities: Cardiff, Manchester (their hometown), London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Oasis Versus Demand and Dynamic Ticket Pricing

When tickets for Oasis' U.K. concerts went on sale earlier this month, fans were shocked to discover just how expensive they were being sold for, in some cases jumping up to several times the originally advertised price. This is known as dynamic pricing, in which the cost of a ticket fluctuates based on demand, often with no warning to the buyer. (Additionally, third party resale sites were also listing tickets for extraordinarily high prices – as much as $8,000.)

According to a statement from Oasis, the band members themselves “at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used” (via The New York Times), but also added that their managers and promoters agreed to “a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing."

The uproar was so great that even the newly minted Prime Minister of the U.K. Keir Starmer, who has only held the position since July, commented on the matter.

"About half the country was probably queuing for tickets over the weekend," he said in early September. "But it is depressing to hear of price hikes."

Liam Gallagher did not directly address the pricing issue, but did express his dismay that fans were left without tickets.

"I'm seriously gutted for people that can't get tickets I can't even go there it hurts my heart," he said on social media. "I know people will think I'm taking the piss but I'm not I want to celebrate this biblical moment with everyone I gotta go I'm sorry."

Oasis 2025 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 24 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

Aug. 28 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Aug. 31 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sept. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

Sept. 12 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros