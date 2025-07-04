Oasis Launch Long-Awaited Reunion Tour: Videos, Set List, Photos

16 years after breaking up before a show, Oasis's long-feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have made it back to the stage together.

The duo led their band through a 23-song set at Cardiff, Wales' Principality Stadium for their first concert together since Aug. 22, 2009.

You can see professional photos, fan-shot video and the full set list from the show below.

The Gallagher brothers were joined by co-founding rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, longtime guitarist Gem Archer, bassist Andy Bell, new drummer Joey Waronker and new keyboardist Christian Madden.

The concert kicked off with the appropriately-themed "Hello," from (What's the Story) Morning Glory. Eight songs from their 1996-best selling album were performed in total, including encore heavyweights "Don't Look Back in Anger," Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova."

Their 1994 debut Definitely Maybe was represented by six songs, including "Supersonic" and a main set-closing "Rock 'n' Roll Star."

Watch Oasis Open Their First Reunion Show With 'Hello'

Oasis will play Principality Stadium again Saturday, July 5. That show will be followed by multiple-night stands in Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

On Aug. 24 their reunion hits North America, with repeat engagements in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City. You can get complete tour information at their official website.

Oasis July 4, 2025 Cardiff, Wales Set List

1. "Hello"

2. "Acquiesce"

3. "Morning Glory"

4. "Some Might Say"

5. "Bring it On Down"

6. "Cigarettes and Alcohol"

7. "Fade Away"

8. "Supersonic"

9. "Roll With It"

10. "Talk Tonight"

11. "Half the World Away"

12. "Little by Little"

13. "D'You Know What I Mean?"

14. "Stand By Me"

15. "Cast No Shadow"

16. "Slide Away"

17. "Whatever"

18. "Live Forever"

19. "Rock 'n' Roll Star"

Encore:

20. "The Masterplan"

21. "Don't Look Back in Anger"

22. "Wonderwall"

23. "Champagne Supernova"

Via SetList.fm