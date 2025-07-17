A little over a year prior to the time of this writing, technically anyone who had ever been in Oasis was a former member of the band, including Noel and Liam Gallagher.

But Oasis launched a reunion tour on July 4, 2025, with the Gallagher brothers a the helm and the following people by their sides: Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs on guitar, Gem Archer also on guitar, Andy Bell on bass, Christian Madden on keyboards, Joey Waronker on drums, Alastair White on trombone, Steve Hamilton on saxophone and Joe Auckland on trumpet.

Three of those people — Arthurs, Archer and Bell — have been in Oasis before, while the others are new to the mix. Some are actually a combination of both. Arthurs, for example, quit in 1999 and didn't exactly get along with either Noel or Liam for years.

READ MORE: 'Miserable Little F---': 10 of the Biggest Oasis Brother Fights

"I've had a couple of pissed-up calls from Bonehead at three in the morning, which is fine," Liam noted in a 2002 interview with Q.

"I haven't exchanged a single word with him," Noel added. "I think it's a conspiracy. I think Bonehead and [Paul] Guigsy and [Tony] McCarroll [former bassist and drummer respectively] plus this cunt and the other two are going to turn round to me and say 'We've formed a seven-piece jazz outfit. You can f--- off.'"

And of course, there are people out there who left the fold a long time ago. What ever happened to the handful of musicians who were once in Oasis and did not return for the 2025 reunion tour? Read on to find out.