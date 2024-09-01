Oasis Say They’ll Cancel Tickets as Resale Prices Reach $8,000

The earlybird window for Oasis reunion tickets resulted in some buyers demanding as much as $8,000 on resale sites.

Tickets began appearing on third-party dealers’ pages soon after the three-hour pre-sale window for official purchases closed last night (Aug. 30).

With people asking up to 40 times the face value of those early tickets, the band warned any sales that turned out to be illegal would be canceled.

Around 1.4 million tickets are expected to be sold for the 17 U.K. and Ireland shows announced so far. Official prices range from about £70 to £200 ($90-260) for seats, about £150 ($200) for standing and around £500 ($650) for premium packages.

The BBC identified lots on resale sited that included £6,000 ($7,880) for the London show on July 26, £4,500 ($5,900) for the opening concert in Cardiff, over £4,000 ($5,250) for Edinburgh on Aug. 12 and over £2,500 ($3,280) for the band’s first homecoming event in Manchester on July 12.

Concert Ticket Resales Prevent Scams, Argues Reseller

“We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale,” a statement from Oasis read. “Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via Ticketmaster and Twickets. Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters.”

Reselling is not illegal in the U.K., as third-party dealer Viagogo said in its own statement. “We oppose anti-competitive actions taken by event organizers to restrict purchasing and resale options to certain platforms in an attempt to control the market,” the corporation said, arguing that such moves “ultimately harm fans by limiting their choice” and lead to a “surge in scams.”

General ticket sales began this morning (Aug. 31).