Oasis has announced an international tour for 2027, with dates ranging from May to September.

The first of the shows will take place in Glasgow on May 21, followed by shows across Europe, the U.K. and two American cities: Boston and Las Vegas. Included in those dates is a string of 11 concerts in the band's hometown of Manchester, plus four performances at Knebworth.

You can view a complete list of concert dates below. There will be no general sale for tickets — fans will need to register online by Sept. 17 in order to be eligible.

READ MORE: The Oasis Hit Written and Recorded in a Single Day

Oasis is no stranger to the Knebworth Festival, which takes place about 25 miles north of London — in 1996, they played two concerts that brought in 125,000 people each, drawing a quarter million in total. At that time, it broke the record for biggest outdoor concert U.K. history for a singular act.

"Now I know what the word big means," Noel Gallagher said back then. "We thought we were big when we played Earls Court, then Maine Road. But after last night...There's big, then there's bigger than big, and then there's f***ing like last night...Now that is big."

The 2025 Tour Documentary

In September of this year, a documentary titled Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger hit theaters, showcasing the band's 2025 global reunion tour. It will stream on Hulu and Disney+ later in the year.

Watch the Official Trailer for 'Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger'

Oasis, 2027 Tour Dates:

May 21, 23, 25, 28, 29: Glasgow @ Celtic Park

June 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26: Manchester @ Etihad Stadium

July 3: Munich @ Allianz Arena

July 10, 11: Barcelona @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

July 16, 17: Amsterdam @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 23, 24: Paris @ Stade de France

July 29, 30: Rome @ Stadio Olimpico

Aug. 10, 13, 14: Boston @ Gillette Stadium

Aug. 20, 21, 24: Las Vegas @ Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 4, 5: Ireland @ Slane Castle

Sept. 11, 12, 18, 19: Knebworth Festival