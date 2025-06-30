What We Know About Oasis’ 2025 Tour So Far

Some said Oasis would break up again before they had a chance to launch their 2025 world tour. But so far, everything is still on track to begin July 4 in Cardiff, England.

Granted, fans don't know exactly what's going to happen on this tour. Are we certain on which people will be playing in the band behind Noel and Liam Gallagher? And what songs can we expect to hear?

It's safe to say, though, that whatever happens will be biblical for Oasis fans, who have been waiting for this moment for well over a decade. Below, we're running through what we know about the tour so far.

Who's Playing in the Band?

One thing you should not do if you work for Oasis is leak tour details to the press, which is what happened back in March. NME reported then that a source close to the band had told them the lineup: Andy Bell on bass, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs on guitar, Gem Archer also on guitar and Joey Waronker on drums.

This news, however, greatly irritated Liam, who took to social media to express his frustration.

"NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I'll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it," he wrote, then posting an obviously false lineup of "Tony Mc drums Alan white bass guitar Zak lead guitar Chris Sharrock keys." (As far as we can tell, for example, neither Tony McCarroll nor Alan white, both former Oasis drummers, are in regular communication with either of the brothers and have not been for many years.)

"I'm off for a lie down you lot are EXHAUSTING," Liam's posting series concluded.

Then in May, Bell officially confirmed his spot in the lineup with the Austrian outlet OE24.

"Yes, I'm in and I'm really looking forward to it," he said. "We'll see each other on tour. Or rather, you'll see me, because I'll hardly be able to spot you in the audience!"

To be clear: neither of the Gallagher brothers have made any official statement regarding the band's lineup, but not long after Bell's interview, photos surfaced of most of the aforementioned people from the NME article going into rehearsal sessions with Noel. The truth will be revealed July 4 at tour kickoff.

What's the Set List?

Once again, fans are going to have to wait for the tour to find out the answer, but in the meantime, Liam has offered a little hint in regards to what's on the set list. Way back in January, a fan posted a photo of a digitized set list, tagging Liam and asking if it was official.

"It's not far off," came his reply. (We've listed the songs in the "leaked" set list for your viewing down below.)

READ MORE: What to Wear to Oasis' 2025 Tour

Of course, the set list only had 21 songs – a drop in the bucket when one considers Oasis has seven studio albums to their name. On May 12, a fan pleaded with Liam on social media to add "Hey Now!" to the set.

"The setlist is done," Liam replied, "and I'm afraid it didn't make it now don't take it personally and call me hurty names as it's not my fault we can't play them all."

Is Everything Sold Out?

If you visit Oasis' website, you'll notice that nearly every single show is sold out.

Demand for Oasis tickets when they first became available was astronomical, with some resellers asking for nearly $8,000 per ticket on some resale sites. The band cracked down on this by stating that only tickets resold through Ticketmaster's own verified program would be honored, with everything else found on third party resale sites subject to cancelation.

"I'm seriously gutted for people that can't get tickets I can't even go there it hurts my heart," Liam said on social media back in September of 2024. "I know people will think I'm taking the piss but I'm not I want to celebrate this biblical moment with everyone I gotta go I'm sorry."

However, that doesn't mean you can't still score tickets. This writer, for example, spent several weeks consistently refreshing the Ticketmaster sites until a pair of tickets were listed. You too could get lucky that way. Additionally, the band announced on June 25 that promoters may be able to release a limited amount of tickets as preparation for the shows comes to an end.

What Else Have Noel and Liam Said?

Often times when a band is about to launch a tour, they'll speak to the press about what's to come. Neither Noel nor Liam have done that. The closest we've gotten is, essentially, Liam's posts on X.

One of those posts sums the silence up best: "Oasis rehearsals get more coverage than most bands tours s--- c----."

Oasis 2025 'Not Far Off' Set List:

1. "Acquiesce"

2. "Some Might Say"

3. "Lyla"

4. "Shakermaker"

5. "The Hindu Times"

6. "Columbia"

7. "Cast No Shadow"

8. "She's Electric"

9. "Stand By Me"

10. "Stop Crying Your Heart Out"

11. "The Importance of Being Idle"

12. "Half the World Away"

13. "Whatever"

14. "Slide Away"

15. "Supersonic"

16. "Morning Glory"

17. "Rock 'n' Roll Star"

18. "Cigarettes & Alcohol"

19. "Don't Look Back in Anger"

20. "Live Forever"

21. "Champagne Supernova"