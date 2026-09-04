On Sept. 4 1996, Oasis added another turbulent chapter to their legacy when they delivered a chaotic performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

It had already been a tumultuous year for the group, filled with inner strife thanks to the ongoing battles between Noel and Liam Galllagher. Weeks earlier, Liam pulled out of their recording session for MTV Unplugged, leaving Noel to handle guitar and vocal duties by himself.

Liam then proceeded to watch the unplugged gig from a balcony above the stage, heckling his brother. Liam was again missing in action when Oasis began a U.S. tour leg at the end of August, putting Noel once again in the awkward position of performing without the group’s frontman.

Against the backdrop of all of this unrest, Oasis had also become one of the biggest bands in the world. Their sophomore album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? had taken them to the upper stratosphere of rock superstars. Fans hailed them as the new Beatles, while hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” filled the radio airwaves.

Then came the VMAs, which, at the time, was one of pop culture’s most watched annual events. Oasis wasn’t nominated for any awards on the night, but their star was so high – and their drama so captivating – that producers gave them a prime slot towards the end of the show.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Oasis Album

Even before taking the stage, the Gallaghers were in a saucy mood. In a pre-show interview, Noel and Liam each took swipes at the night’s other performers, especially Metallica. “I’m looking forward to seeing Lars from Metallica making a nob of himself on the drum kit,” Noel remarked. “Are they wearing makeup tonight?... You look good in that darling, don’t you Lars.”

Still, it wasn’t until later that the real chaos unfolded.

Oasis' Tumultuous VMA Performance

The Gallagher brothers were reportedly feuding backstage, right up until the moment Oasis was announced. As they began to play the tune for “Champagne Supernova,” Liam – who was allegedly inebriated – delivered a message to the crowd: “I hope you’re having a good time, but I know you’re having a s--- time.”

From there, Oasis rocked through their classic track with a noticeable edge. Liam, seemingly agitated by the whole situation, changed the lyrics to the song’s first chorus, declaring, “A champagne supernova up your bum.”

Fans watching at home may have missed some of the performance's tenser moments, like when Liam made rude gestures towards his brother before taking a few drags from his cigarette.

The rendition ended with the frontman spitting beer on the stage, throwing his bottle into the crowd, slamming his microphone to the ground and storming off.

Oasis' Chaos Didn't End After the VMAs

Days after the VMAs, Oasis was back on tour, but the schism between the Gallaghers had only gotten bigger. A physical altercation between the two on Sept. 11 led to the cancellation of the rest of their fall tour. Officially, Oasis was dealing with “internal differences.” Noel flew back to England alone, as rumors about the band’s breakup swirled.

Oasis would eventually regather in the studio, focusing on their third studio album, Be Here Now, which arrived in 1997. Their appearance in 1996 remains the band’s lone performance at the VMAs.

Watch Oasis' Performance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards