November 2023 New Music Releases

Bob Dylan's The Complete Budokan 1978 includes two complete performances recorded on 24-channel multitrack analog tapes on Feb. 28 and March 1, 1978, at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan Hall. More than 35 of the set's 58 tracks are previously unreleased.

Dolly Parton's long-awaited debut rock album, Rockstar, is packed with guest stars. Among them are Elton John, Paul McCartney, Steve Perry, Ann Wilson and Michael McDonald. Yes has expanded their breakthrough 1971 LP The Yes Album with two previously unreleased 1971 concerts.

The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967 finds the power trio on the cusp of stardom with 10 never-before-heard recordings. The posthumous Jimmy Buffett album Equal Strain on All Parts also includes a guest appearance by McCartney, among others.

R.E.M. takes a 25th anniversary look back at 1998's Up in a new set that also features a previously unreleased 11-song set taken from their appearance on the TV show Party of Five. Reissues of the late Christine McVie's self-titled and In the Meantime solo LPs are on tap, as well.

Nov. 3

Blasters, Mandatory: The Best of The Blasters

Bob Marley and the Wailers, Catch a Fire (50th anniversary expanded reissue)

Chicago, Greatest Christmas Hits

Christine McVie, Christine McVie; In the Meantime (reissues)

Jimmy Buffett, Equal Strain on All Parts

Johnny Marr [the Smiths], Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr

Lol Tolhurst [The Cure] with Budgie and Jacknife Lee, Los Angeles (featuring the Edge, James Murphy and others)

Micky Dolenz, Dolenz Sings R.E.M.

Todd Rundgren, At the BBC 1972-1982 (3CD/DVD box)

Van Morrison, Accentuate the Positive

Nov. 10

Foghat, Sonic Mojo

Jimi Hendrix Experience, Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967

Neil Young, Neil Young Archives Vol. I 1963-1972 (8CD box)

New Order, Substance 1987 (expanded reissue)

R.E.M., Up (expanded 25th anniversary reissue)

Nov. 17

Bob Dylan, The Complete Budokan 1978

Bryan Ferry [Roxy Music], Mamouna (expanded reissue)

Frank Zappa and the Mothers, Over-Nite Sensation (expanded 4CD/Blu-ray 50th anniversary reissue)

The Kinks, The Journey – Pt. 2 (2CD set)

Dolly Parton, Rockstar (Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton, Stevie Nicks, Sting, Steve Perry, others)

Juliana Hatfield, Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO

Mark Farner [Grand Funk Railroad], Rock ‘N’ Roll Soul: Live 1989

Various artists, Blank Generation: A Story of U.S./Canadian Punk and Its Aftershocks (5CD set, with the Ramones, Blondie, Television, Patti Smith Group, X, others)

Various artists, Looking for the Magic: American Power Pop in the '70s (3CD set, with Raspberries, Cheap Trick, the Knack, Big Star, the Cars, Shoes, others)

Vince Clarke [Depeche Mode/Erasure], Songs of Silence

NOV. 24: BLACK FRIDAY RECORD STORE DAY

RSD EXCLUSIVE

Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band, Shiny Beast (Bat Chain Puller): 45th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (2LP)

Eric Carr [Kiss], Rockology: The Picture Disc Edition (LP)

The Doors, Live in Bakersfield (2LP)

Faces, Had Me a Real Good Time … With Faces! In Session & Live at the BBC 1971-1973 (LP)

The Flaming Lips, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: Live at the Paradise Lounge, Boston Oct. 27, 2002 (LP)

Goo Goo Dolls, Goo Goo Dolls (LP)

Grateful Dead, Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 3/2/1969 (5LP)

INXS, Shabooh Shoobah: Rarities (LP)

Jeff Beck, Tribute (12-inch vinyl)

Jerry Lee Lewis, At the Palomino Club (2LP)

Joni Mitchell, Court and Spark: Demos (LP)

Little Feat, Live at Manchester Free Trade Hall 1977 (3LP)

Los Lobos, Kiko: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (3LP)

Motley Crue, Too Young to Fall in Love EP (12-inch vinyl)

Leon Russell, Hank Wilson Vol. II (LP)

Rob Zombie, Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy (LP)

Skid Row, B-Side Ourselves EP (12-inch vinyl)

13th Floor Elevators, Bull of the Woods (LP)

War, The World is a Ghetto: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition (5LP)

X, Ain't Love Grand (LP)

RSD FIRST

Beach Boys, Christmas Album (LP)

Blood Sweat and Tears, What the Hell Happened to Blood Sweat and Tears: Original Soundtrack (2LP)

Collective Soul, Live at the Print Shop (LP)

The Doors, Live in Bakersfield (2CD)

Gov't Mule, Time of the Signs EP (12-inch vinyl)

Gram Parsons and the Fallen Angels, The Last Roundup: Live from the Bijou Café in Philadelphia March 16th 1973 (2LP)

Jerry Garcia and David Grisman, So What (2LP); Jerry Garcia and John Kahn, Pure Jerry: Marin Veterans Memorial Auditorium, San Rafael, CA – February 28, 1986 (2LP)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Mindsets (LP)

Kix, Cool Kids: 40th Anniversary Edition (LP)

The Knack, Countdown Live 1980 (LP)

L.A. Guns, Live in Boston 1989 (LP)

Micky Dolenz [Monkees], Puts You to Sleep (LP)

Mamas and the Papas, Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival (LP)

The Monkees, The Monkees (LP)

Sweet, Level Headed: Alternative Mixes and Demos (LP)

Various artists, Punk Goes Christmas (2LP)

RSD LIMITED RUN / REGIONAL

Aimee Mann, Dead Eyes (7-inch vinyl)

Eric Carr [Kiss], Rockology: The Picture Disc Edition (CD)

Lenny Kaye and Cedar Sparks, Holiday Split (7-inch vinyl)

Limp Bizkit, Rock Im Park 2001 (CD)

Ultravox, Quartet: Steven Wilson Remix (2CD)

Nov. 24

Family, Bandstand (remastered and expanded reissue)

Glenn Hughes [Deep Purple, Dead Daisies] and Robin George [Phil Lynott], Overcome

Level 42, The Later Years: 1991-98 (7CD set)

Lillian Axe, The Box, Vol. 1: Resurrection (7CD set)

Mick Ralphs [Mott the Hoople/Bad Company], On the Run: 1984-2013 (4CD box)

The Move, Shazam (remastered vinyl edition)

Nektar, Remember the Future (50th anniversary 4CD/Blu-ray box)

Tina Turner, Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll (3CD set)

Various artists, We Can Work It Out: Covers of the Beatles 1962-66 (3CD set, with Joe Cocker, the Mamas & the Papas, Jan and Dean, Ventures, others)

Yes, The Yes Album (expanded reissue)

December and Beyond

Black Crowes, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion (expanded reissue)

10cc, 20 Years: 1972-1992 (14CD box)

Average White Band, AWB: A 50th Anniversary Celebration (15CD box)

Bryan Adams, Into the Fire: Live at the Royal Albert Hall (3CD/Blu-ray box)

Judas Priest, Invincible Shield

