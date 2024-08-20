Watch the ‘Nothin’ but a Good Time’ ’80s Metal Docuseries Trailer

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming docuseries Nothin' but a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal, which premieres exclusively on the streamer on Sept. 17.

You can watch the trailer below.

Nothin' but a Good Time is based on Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour's 2021 book of the same name, a 500-plus-page oral history that provides an in-depth look at the '80s hard rock explosion. The docuseries promises the same, featuring Poison, Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses, Quiet Riot, Skid Row, W.A.S.P., Great White and more.

"Go inside the '80s hair metal phenomenon that enthralled generations of music lovers and still influences culture today," the official description reads. "Directed by Jeff Tremaine (Jackass, The Dirt), the three-part series showcases the notoriously wild '80s hard rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived it, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave 'Snake' Sabo and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others."

"I Feel Like I'm Gonna Die, So I Probably Shouldn't Be Doing This Band"

"In the '80s, it was an exciting time in music — it was amazing," Michaels says in the trailer. "We bet on ourselves, and when it paid off, it was awesome." But as anybody even remotely familiar with the '80s hard rock scene knows, what went up inevitably had to come down.

"It was nothin' but a good time?" former Guns N' Roses and Great White manager Alan Niven says in the trailer. "Not the fucking life I lived." Immediately afterward, L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns reflects: "I feel like I'm gonna die, so I probably shouldn't be doing this band."

Nothin' but a Good Time is the second '80s hard rock docuseries to hit Paramount+ in a little over a year, following last summer's I Wanna Rock: The '80s Metal Dream.