Have you felt lately like you want to step back to a simpler time and place? Not necessarily for a vacation or a relaxed weekend getaway. We're talking something even more comforting than that.

For some of us, that time and place might be Grandma's house in the 1980s.

A Cozy Escape From Everyday ’80s Life

Toilet Paper Cover Doll From 1980s Grandma made sure the toilet paper was pretty — and creepy. (Getty Images) loading...

There was just something about those visits that felt like a safe, cozy getaway from hectic everyday '80s life. No homework. No sports practice. Things slowed down.

The furniture was from another time. The television was the most primitive technology there was at that time. The decor was chrmingly outdated, and there were rules about which room you were allowed to go in, which furniture you could sit on ("That's a company chair! You aren't company!"). But it always felt warm, familiar and safe.

The Rise of the “ Grandmacore” Home Decor Trend

Afghan Blanket 1980s The treasured and itchy Afghan blanket provided no warmth. (Getty Images) loading...

That sense of longing may not be as over-dramatic as you might think, as there's actually an interesting trend happening in the world of home decor, and that's the "grandmacore" aesthetic. Remember the backlash when Cracker Barrel cleaned up its logo and started removing the old, cluttered wall decor from its restaurants? That was the rise of grandmacore.

MORE 1980s FUN: If You Grew Up in the ’80s, You Had These at Home

As trends move away from cold, minimalist design and people look for a little more comfort these days, vintage styles once associated with grandparents’ homes are making a comeback. Things like lace doilies, over-the-top floral prints, and homemade quilts are being embraced again for their warmth and nostalgia.

LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House Was Grandma a design expert? Let's say she was ahead of her time. How many of these familiar sights do you remember from visits to Grandma's house? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz