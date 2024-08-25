Liam and Noel Gallagher Tease Long-Awaited Oasis Reunion

After more than a decade apart, Noel and Liam Gallagher appear poised to reunite as Oasis.

During his closing set at the Reading festival on Sunday, Liam performed Oasis' debut studio album, Definitely Maybe, in its entirety. The 1994 LP is about to receive a 30th anniversary reissue, and during the set Liam took the time to honor his brother.

“I wanna dedicate this song to Noel fucking Gallagher,” the singer declared before launching into “Half the World Away.” Then, towards the end of his set, Liam flashed a mysterious date and time on the festival’s big screens: “27.08.24” and “8am.”

Not long afterward, the same date appeared in short video clips on Oasis’ social media. The posts seem to corroborate rumors that the big announcement is coming on Tuesday.

Noel and Liam Have Been Dropping Lots of Reunion Hints

In a story published on Aug. 24, U.K.’s The Sunday Times cited “industry insiders” who claimed Oasis will reunite in 2025 for a 10-night headlining run at London’s Wembley Stadium, along with further performances in the band’s hometown of Manchester.

That report comes on the heels of a surprisingly cordial period between the two brothers. During a recent interview with journalist John Robb, Noel noted that Oasis songs are "not the same” when he sings them instead of Liam.

“It’s the delivery or the tone of his voice and the attitude. I don’t have the same attitude as him,” the rocker admitted. “Liam’s is a shot of tequila, right, and mine’s half a Guinness. Mine’s half a Guinness on a Tuesday. It’s alright. Liam’s is ten shots of tequila on a fucking Friday night.”

Liam, for his part, has been responding to fan’s tweets about a rumored reunion. Earlier this month he told one Oasis fan that they’d be “getting a lot next year.” When another fan commented that the Manchester location hosting Oasis’ rumored shows was “a terrible venue,” Gallagher responded, “See you down the front you big fanny.” In a separate tweet, Liam declared he "never did like that word FORMER" -- an interesting statement from the singer often referred to as "former Oasis frontman."

When Was Oasis' Last Concert?

Oasis’ last concert took place on Aug. 22, 2009 at the V Festival in Staffordshire, England. The infamously acrimonious relationship between Liam and Noel finally hit a boiling point, and the latter rocker officially quit the band shortly before their next scheduled gig.

“We were getting pissed and fighting, and then [it was] me going, ‘Fuck it, I'm going home. Fuck off!’" Noel later recalled, adding that in hindsight he wished the band had ended with an onstage fight.