Nirvana received the Video Vanguard lifetime achievement award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Sept. 27).

Band members Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl, along with touring member Pat Smear, were on hand to accept the honor. Before taking the stage, Nirvana was introduced by a different ‘90s icon, Public Enemy rapper Chuck D.

“Nirvana never bent to the will of the mainstream,” Chuck D declared early in his speech. “They always stayed true to their vision, their sound was loud, beautiful, daringly open, their lyrics were poetic, raw and deeply human. Their music videos defined an era. They were completely original and always fearless at a time when the status quo kinda got to the point of being formulaic. Today their influence can be heard in virtually every generation of artist who followed."

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“The most enduring artists are the ones who dare to be completely unapologetically themselves, and I don’t think there’s ever been a band completely like Nirvana,” the rapper continued. “They owned the moment.”

Nirvana's Video Vanguard Acceptance Speech

Chuck D’s introduction was followed by a video montage showcasing Nirvana’s legacy and music video history. At its conclusion, Novoselic, Grohl and Smear came out to accept the award.

Novoselic handled the acceptance speech while the other Nirvana members looked on (Smear even lit up a cigarette while he watched). The bassist was gracious as he spoke, offering special reverence to the band's late lead singer, Kurt Cobain.

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“This award brings back so many memories of making those videos… The ideas for those videos all grew out of the vision of one of the greatest artists of all time, Kurt Cobain,” Novoselic declared, garnering loud applause from the audience.

“Kurt was one of one. None of us could’ve imagined that our band, our sound or our aesthetic would mean so much to so many people, but ultimately the music had a life of its own. It charted its own course. Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply because people are still hungry for authenticity. Or something real, something uncompromising. Something that tells you it’s just OK to come as you are. Kurt would’ve loved that legacy.”

Watch Nirvana’s MTV Video Vanguard acceptance speech below.