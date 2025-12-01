Nikki Sixx believes older rockers should embrace their age, rather than trying to act like they’re still young.

The Motley Crue bassist – who turns 67 on Dec. 11 – explained his viewpoint during a recent conversation with WTHR 13 News.

"Life changes, man. It's cool that it changes,” Sixx noted. “The thing that I don't like is when I see artists that are still trying to act 25 and they're 65. I don't think that's cool for the fans.”

As the bassist sees it, getting older is a necessary part of life – hanging onto the past would be inauthentic.

"Evolution is evolution,” Sixx declared. “We all age, we all change, we have different interests, and Motley Crue seems to have ridden that wave pretty good, just letting it be real.”

READ MORE: The Women of Motley Crue: 91 Ladies Linked With the Band

"You evolve as a person, as a lyricist,” he continued. “My evolution as a lyricist, it goes from the rawest of the raw to the most heartfelt. And that's just as I grew as a man and my interests evolved. That changes the lyrics, but then that changes the idea of the song. The lyrics to ‘Home Sweet Home’ are way different than the lyrics to ‘Shout at the Devil.’”

"And so as we go, we just keep evolving. And you might stumble upon some different ways of writing,” he explained. “I guess you just keep kind of chipping away at the stone, so to speak."

Motley Crue Doesn't Mind Pissing People Off

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sixx addressed Motley Crue’s history as a polarizing band.

"Like us or hate us, one thing about Motley Crue is we have so many people that we just really piss them off, and other people that they say we've changed their lives,” the bassist admitted. "So I guess if you're gonna operate the way we operate and say it and do it the way you want to do it, not like anybody else, you're gonna probably draw both extremes of types of reactions. And that's kind of also been accidentally the magic of Motley Crue.”

READ MORE: Top 50 Motley Crue Songs

Motley Crue recently announced the Return of the Carnival of Sins tour, taking place in 2026. The trek will celebrate the band's 45th anniversary, as well as the 20th anniversary of their Carnival of Sins tour.