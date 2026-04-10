Night Ranger Confirms More Than 20 New Dates on 2026 U.S. Tour
Night Ranger has confirmed a sweeping 2026 U.S. Tour, with some 20 dates already announced. They're playing multiple shows in Florida, Illinois and Louisiana, with a stop on 2027's 80s Cruise also on the books.
See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Ticket sales are already underway.
Stalwart bassist Jack Blades, drummer Kelly Keagy and guitarist Brad Gillis are joined by guitarist Keri Kelli and keyboardist Eric Levy, who've been in the lineup since the 2010s. Keagy wrote and sang Night Ranger's biggest hit, the No. 5 1984 song "Sister Christian." Blades' "Sentimental Street" reached the Top 10 in 1985.
When Is Night Ranger Going on Tour?
Night Ranger, Cheap Trick and Winger each played separate Japanese farewell tour last year, with Night Ranger's dates in October. Their most recent album was 2023's 40 Years and a Night with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Crossover chart.
READ MORE: Top 10 Night Ranger Songs
"Sister Christian" and "Sentimental Street" were part of a two-album run of platinum success in the mid-'80s. Night Ranger also reached the Top 40 with "When You Close Your Eyes" and "Goodbye," among others.
Night Ranger's 2026 U.S. Tour Dates
04/17 – Saint Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/18 – Clearwater, FL @ BayCare Sound
04/19 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
05/08 – Lincoln, RI @ Bally’s Event Center
05/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
05/23 – Berlin, MD @ Ocean Downs Casino
06/05 – Baton Rouge, LA @ L’Auberge Casino and Hotel
06/19 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Grande Exposition Hall
06/20 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
07/02 – Dickinson, ND @ Legacy Square
07/11 – Fort Morgan, CO @ Bobstock Music Festival
07/14 – Mentor, OH @ Mentor Civic Amphitheater
07/17 – Fond du Lac, WI @ Fond du Lac County Fair
07/18 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino
07/26 – Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino Hotel
08/08 – Lincoln City, IN @ Lincoln State Park Amphitheatre
08/14 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
08/15 – Gibson City, IL @ Gibson City Summer Bash
09/04 – Du Quoin, IL @ Du Quoin State Fair
09/06 – Essex Junction, VT @ Champlain Valley Expo
02/27-03/02/2027 – New Orleans, LA @ The 80s Cruise
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso and Michael Gallucci