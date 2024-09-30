New Nicky Hopkins Documentary Arriving in November

A new documentary about legendary keyboardist Nicky Hopkins will be released in November.

The Session Man: Nicky Hopkins will come out in North America on Nov. 5 on TVOD/PPV on Amazon Prime. Other services and a DVD release are expected by the end of the year.

The movie chronicles the life of Hopkins, who appeared on hundreds of albums by the Beatles, George Harrison, the Kinks, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, the Steve Miller Band, the Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, the Who and many others. You can watch the trailer for Nicky Hopkins: Session Man below.

The documentary features appearances by many artists Hopkins worked with over the years, including Peter Frampton, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Pete Townshend. Hopkins died at age 50 in 1994.

"Nicky Hopkins was a dear friend and iconic piano player," notes Frampton. "No one had his wonderful touch, feel and choice of notes. I was lucky to have him play on my Somethin’s Happening record. I miss him and listen to him often. He taught me plenty."

What Songs Did Nicky Hopkins Play On?

From the '60s through the '90s, Hopkins played on many of rock's greatest songs and albums, including the Beatles' "Revolution," Lennon’s Imagine and the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil."

He started his career in the mid-'60s playing with the Who and was courted to join the band. He joined the Jeff Beck Group in 1967 and continued to record solo records and play sessions with other artists.

In 1969 he worked on Jefferson Airplane's Volunteers album and performed onstage with them at Woodstock. He later joined the Jerry Garcia Band and Graham Parker and the Rumour. His long list of credits also includes Badfinger, Joe Cocker, Donovan, the Hollies, Harry Nilsson, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Carly Simon, Cat Stevens and Joe Walsh .

The Session Man is narrated by former The Old Grey Whistle Test host Bob Harris, who says Hopkins' "contributions on their records made him rock 'n' roll’s greatest session man." Many artists Hopkins worked with offer insight: Dave Davies, Glyn Johns, Jorma Kaukonen, Jim Keltner, Albert Lee, Nils Lofgren, Benmont Tench and Bill Wyman.

You can find more information about the film on its website.